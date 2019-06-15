Periyar University (PU), Salem has declared the result for undergraduate and postgraduate examination held in April 2019. The result for courses is available on the university website - periyaruniversity.ac.in and candidates can check the same using their exam registration number and date of birth details.

Our earlier report had confirmed that the result would be declared today on June 15 on the Periyar University website. Around 1.50 lakh students combined had appeared for both UG and PG exams at 101 affiliated colleges at university.

Here is the direct link to Periyar University 2019 UG, PG results

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

Visit the official website of Periyar University - periyaruniversity.ac.in Click on the results link available on the home page You will be directed to a new page, there choose your course and proceed to view your exam scores Alternatively, here is the direct link for UG and PG exam 2019 results Enter your enrolment number, other relevant information and submit to view the result Download a copy of the online result for future reference

Currently due to heavy traffic on the university website, some students might face difficulty accessing the Periyar University website. However, students are advised to not panic and check for the university website later again after some time.

Periyar University was established in 1997 and the university covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges