Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has rescheduled the exam date for recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check their exam city, date intimation and mock link for CBT has been activated from June 16th, yesterday.

The first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was rescheduled on technical reasons and now is scheduled from June 26th onward, RRB notice says. All Candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled , may login with their credentials through the link that will be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for eligible candidates only) and E-Call letter.

As mentioned, exam city, date intimation and mock test links for CBT was activated on June 16th. The admit card for the exam will be tentatively released 4 days prior to the exam date of the respective candidates. Candidates have to visit their regional RRB site and log in with their personal credentials.

Here is the direct link RRB JE City Intimation and Mock Test for CBT

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. The CBT exam will consist of 100 multiple type questions and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the examination. Also note that there is 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer. Candidate must also bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph without fail to the examination centre.