The Indian Railways is currently offering apprenticeship opportunities for a number of different posts under the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai at their official website - icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for the apprenticeship can head over to the official website and apply for the posts till 5 pm on June 24, 2019.

The link of online application is now available on the official ICF site and candidates can directly visit there to apply. Here is the direct link to apply for Apprenticeship.

How to apply for Apprenticeship ICF Chennai

Visit the official website of ICF Chennai - icf.indianrailways.gov.in Click on the apprenticeship notification under the news and announcements section Read the official notification for the eligibility criteria and click on apply online link Here is the direct link to apply for Apprenticeship Fill the application and upload the relevant documents Download and take a print-out of the submitted application

A total of 990 apprenticeship vacancies for six positions of Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, and Welder. Out of the total vacancies, 480 are for Freshers while 510 have been reserved for Ex-ITI applicants. Candidates need to be not more than 24 years of age at the time of applying. For more details on eligibility criteria and other information, check the notification here.