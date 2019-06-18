Cyclone Vayu, Headed For North Gujarat, To Weaken Further: Weather Office
Cyclone Vayu, which weakened into a “depression”, is likely to weaken further into a “well-marked low pressure area” before crossing the north Gujarat coast, a senior IMD official said Monday.
The Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.
Manorama Mohanty, scientist with India Meteorological Department at Ahmedabad, said Vayu was no longer a danger and would cause rainfall, and winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.
Magnitude-6 earthquake in southern China kills 11 people, injures 122
A strong earthquake that hit Sichuan province in southern China late on Monday night killed 11 people and injured 122, the local government said.
This earthquake, in the Sichuan province, was 16 kilometres below the surface.
The Yibin city government posted the casualty toll on its social media accounts on Tuesday morning. Xinhua news agency said rescue efforts were underway in the stricken area.
China’s President Xi to visit North Korea this week
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea on Thursday for two days, State media in both countries reported on Monday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years.
Neighbouring China is North Korea’s lone major ally, and the visit comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and North Korea over efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
Egypt’s ousted President Morsi buried after courtroom death
Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi, was buried under heavy security early today, a day after his dramatic collapse and death inside a Cairo courtroom, a member of his defense team said.
“Morsi’s family attended funeral prayers in the mosque of Cairo’s Tora prison, followed by the burial at a cemetery in the city’s western district of Nasr City”
India Will Overtake China As Most Populated Country In 8 Years: UN Report
India will overtake China to become the world’s most populated country in just eight years, according to a United Nations report.
Meanwhile, the Chinese population will decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 per cent, between 2019 and 2050.
The report titled ‘’The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights’’ estimated that the world’s population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion.