Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination for the July session 2019 is approaching its due date and with it, the anticipation among the applicants is soaring. However, the admit card for the examination, to be conducted on July 7th, has not been released yet. The official website for CTET 2019 - ctet.nic.in has not been updated with any new information about the admit card as of now.

All the candidates who have applied for this year’s July session exam are advised to not panic as an update regarding the CTET exam hall ticket is expected to be released soon. The exam is being conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education. This will be the 12th edition of the examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools.

CTET exam comprises of two papers that is Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download the same from the CTET website. Further, any update regarding the CTET exam admit card will be posted on our website as well. Candidates can check our Announcements section for updates on the CTET admit card 2019.