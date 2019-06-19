Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the 2018 Rajasthan State and Subordinate Combined Competitive Examination Main examination on June 18th, 2019. The Main examination will be conducted to fill vacancies in Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS and RTS). The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission will be conducting the Main examination for RAS/RTS 2018 on June 25th and June 26th. The admit cards for both TSP and non-TSP areas have been released. RPSC had declared the RAS/RTS 2018 preliminary examination results on October 23rd. and the revised result was declared on December 14th, 2019.

How to download RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Mains admit card:

Visit the RPSC’s official website. On the left panel, links to download admit card for various TSP and non-TSP areas are provided. Click on the relevant link. Click on the link download the admit card. The link will redirect the candidate to a new website where once again link for admit card, which is placed on the right panel, needs to be clicked. Enter relevant details regarding the candidate and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will get downloaded, which needs to be printed out.

Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 preliminary examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The exam was also in the news as the state government had restricted mobile data throughout the state during the exam time.