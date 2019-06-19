The Medical Council of India (MCC) initiated the counselling registration process for students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 today, June 19th, at around 8.10 pm. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Students who have qualified in the NEET 2019 exam can register for the first round of counselling via MCC on the Medical Council’s official website, mcc.nic.in now. Interested candidates must submit their applications for the first round of MCC counselling

The registration process for the MCC UG counselling will go on until June 24th and candidates can fill the choices on June 25th. The first allotment result will be declared on June 27th and the admission process needs to be fulfilled by July 3rd. There will be two rounds of allotment followed by a mop-up round. The counselling schedule can be accessed in this link or one can refer to the following table.

MCC NEET 2019 Counselling Schedule Activity Date MCC UG 2019 First Counselling Registration June 19th to June 24th, 2019 up to 05:00 pm MCC UG 2019 Payment to participate in the counselling June 19th to June 25th, 2019 up to 02:00 pm Choice Filling/Locking June 25th, 2019 (10:00 am to till 05:00 pm) Processing of Seat Allotment June 26th, 2019 First Allotment Result June 27th, 2019 First Allotment Reporting June 28th to July 3rd, 2019 MCC UG 2019 Second Counselling Registration July 6th to July 8th up to 5.00 pm MCC UG 2019 Payment to participate in the Second counselling July 6th to July 9th up to 2.00 pm Choice Filling/Locking July 9th, 2019 up to 5.00 pm Processing of Seat Allotment July 10th, 2019 Second Allotment Result July 12th, 2019 Second Allotment Reporting July 13th to July 22nd, 2019 Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota July 23rd, 2019 Registration for Mop-up round August 13th to August 15th, 2019 up to 5.00 pm Payment August 13th to August 16th, 2019 up to 2.00 pm Processing of Seat Allotment August 17th, 2019 Result August 18th, 2019 Reporting August 20th to August 26th, 2019

How to register for MCC 2018 NEET counselling

Log on to the official MCC website. Click on the ‘UG Medical Counseling’ tab. Click on either the Main site or Mirror site if the main site is not working On left side panel, click on ‘New Registration’. Enter all the details such as roll number, registration number, mother’s name and DOB. You will also need to give a mobile number for OTP process. Click on ‘Submit’ to gain access to registration process.

Candidates are advised to go through the Counselling Scheme and FAQ placed prominently on the home page before proceeding with registration. Almost 400 institutions throughout India will conduct their admissions via MCC details of which can be accessed in this link.

NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.