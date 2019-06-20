Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the 2018 SSC GD Constable written examination result tomorrow, June 21st, 2019. On May 21st, Scroll.in had reported that based on the status report released by the SSC on May 20th, SSC has postponed the result date from May 31st to June 21st.

Once the Commission declares the SSC 2018 GD Constable recruitment written exam results, it can be accessed at the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in. This is a firm date and SSC more than likely to release the result on June 21st. Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks is also expected to be released.

SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. A total number of 58,373 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.

How to check SSC 2018 CG Constable result: