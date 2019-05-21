Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the result declaration date for Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment written examination. The commission was tentatively expected to release the SSC GD result on May 31st but it will do so on June 21st. The commission released a status report on May 20th which clarified the new result declaration date. This is a firm date and SSC more than likely to release the result on June 21st.

The status report categorically postponed the tentative result announcement date for SSC GD 2018 written exam. The result can now be expected on June 21st. Separately, as per the status report the result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018, paper I is expected to be declared on May 25th, 2019.

Only recently SSC had released the answer keys for SSC GD exam wherein candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections till May 5th. SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. The exam was held for recruitment of Constables GD in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen GD in Assam Rifles.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process started in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953; however, it was later increased to 58,737 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.