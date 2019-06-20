Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for entrance test ATMA June 2019. Candidates who have applied for this years test for June session can now check for their admit card after 2 pm, once declared, on ATMA website - atmaaims.com.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses.

The online application process for June session of ATMA exam had started online earlier in May and the last date to submit applications was June 15th. The exam will be held on June 23rd while the admit card is scheduled to be released today on June 20th.

Here is the direct link to download the AIMS ATMA June 2019 admit card

The Management entrance exam ATMA is held twice yearly and the result for the previous session were declared on May 31st. ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.

How to download ATMA June 2019 admit card