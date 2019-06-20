Osmania University has declared the Telangana State PGECET 2019 examination result today, June 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the TS PGECET 2019 examination can download their scorecard at the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The PGECET exam process was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE Hyderabad. The examination was conducted from May 28th to May 31st, 2019.

Candidates can access the TS PGECET 2019 scorecard in this direct link.

PGECET 2019 entrance examination is conducted for admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2019-20. The application process started from March 13th, 2019 and went on until April 30th, 2019 (without late fees). The counselling details will be released soon.

How to check TS PGECET 2019 result: