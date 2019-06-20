Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the online exam for the 2019 recruitment of Stenographers and preliminary online exam for the 2018 recruitment of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on June 19th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for these exams can download the admit card from the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC will conduct the online exam for the Stenographers and preliminary online exam for the UDC recruitemnt on July 14th. The timings and the centre details of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card and candidates are recommended to go through the instructions on the admit card thoroughly.

Candidates can download the admit card from these direct links for Stenographer and UDC.

ESIC is conducting the examination for filling a total number of 2,258 positions which are in various regions. The application process for both the exams started together on March 16th and the last day to apply was April 15th, 2019. The admit card was scheduled to be issued on June 20th; however, was issued a day earlier.

How to download ESIC admit card: