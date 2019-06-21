Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to declare the 2018 SSC GD Constable written examination result today, June 21st, 2019. On May 21st, Scroll.in had reported that based on the status report released by the SSC on May 20th, SSC has postponed the result date from May 31st to June 21st. It should be noted that this is a firm date and thus the chance of the result being declared today is quite high.

Once the Commission declares the SSC 2018 GD Constable recruitment written exam results, it can be accessed at the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in. Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks is also expected to be released. Candidates can check the Announcement page of Scroll.in to get latest updates on the result

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.

How to check SSC 2018 CG Constable result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page and click on the relevant exam tab. Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column to access the PDF. The PDF will contain the roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. A total number of 58,373 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.