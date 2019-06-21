Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released the first allotment result for the KEAM 2019 on June 20th. All the candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2019 exam and have registered to participate in the KEAM counselling can check the CEE Kerala’s official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, for the first allotment result.

CEE Kerala had conducted the KEAM 2019 examination on May 2nd and May 3rd and the result was declared on May 21st, 2019. KEAM 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala.

How to check the KEAM 2019 allotment result:

Visit the CEE Kerala’s official website. Click on KEAM 2019 - Candidate Portal link. A new page for KEAM 2019 will open where candidates can enter their log-in information and press ‘Login’. The allotment details for the individual candidate can be accessed.

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to carefully understand the process to take admission and document verification process in the respective institution or college.

KEAM notification was released in February of 2019 and the application process went on until the month of March. After the examination was conducted, the CEE had released the answer keys on May 4th, 2019.