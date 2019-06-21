CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result declared; check at orissaresults.nic.in - LIVE UPDATE
The result declaration for class 12th Arts and Commerce streams will likely be released at 3.30 pm
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result for 12th class examination Arts and Commerce stream 2019 today, June 21st. The result was declared at around 3.45 pm, around 15 minutes later than expected. The result of the 12th Vocational stream has also been declared.
Students can check the results, once declared, at the website - orissaresults.nic.in.
Students of CHSE 12th Arts and Commerce stream can check the result in this direct link
The Odisha 12th Science stream result was declared on June 3rd, and the pass percentage this year was 72.33 percent. Last year, the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79% and the Class 12th Arts and Commerce results were published on June 9th, 2018.
Once the results are declared, students can check the results from chseodisha.nic.in and from India results website - indiaresults.com as well. The CHSE had conducted the 12th class exam in the state for all the streams from March 7th to March 30th, 2019.
How to check Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce 2019 result
- Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on result link once available on the result page
- Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result
- Download the result for future reference
Live updates
3:55 pm: The girls have scored a pass percentage of 73.55%, whereas boys have scored a miserable pass percentage of just 55.8% bringing down the overall pass percentage drastically.
3:54 pm: Indianexpress.com informs that the Arts students have scores a pass percentage of 65.89%, which is almost 3 percentage points lesser than 2018 when the pass percentage of 68.79%.
3:53 pm: The direct link to check the result at Examresults.com is here.
3:52 pm: Apart from Commerce and Arts stream, the result of Vocational Annual exam has also been declared and can be accessed in the same link.
3:49 pm: CHSE has activated the link to check the result. Here is the direct link.
3:47 pm: Indianexpress.com says that CHSE has declared the result. Though official websites have not yet activated the link.
3:38 pm: The result has not yet been declared. Students are suggested to be patient. We will keep you updated if the result is released in any of the websites.
3:31 pm: Over 2.6 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared of which 2.35 lakh are from Arts stream and 27 thousand from the Commerce stream.
3:28 pm: CHSE will be declaring the 2019 12th Arts and Commerce result now at any moment. Stay tuned to this live update.
3:19 pm: Students can also received the result via SMS. They need to follow these instructions.
Odisha Plus Two Results / Orissa Class 12 Results 2019 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
3:17 pm: In 2018, the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 74.95% and the pass percentage for students from the Arts stream was 68.79%
3:16 pm: In 2018, CHSE Odisha had declared the Commerce and Arts stream result on June 9th. So compared to that, the result has been delayed by over 10 days’ time.
3:13 pm: The Odisha 12th Science stream result was declared on June 3rd, and the pass percentage this year was 72.33 percent.
3:12 pm: Once the results are declared, students can check the results from orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in and from the IndiaResults website - indiaresults.com as well
3:11 pm: CHSE is expected to release the Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream result in a few minutes.