Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for 2019 recruitment of Junior Scientific Officers on June 21st, 2019. A total number of 64 vacancies have been released for Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service and the application process has begun at tnpsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the position is July 22nd, 2019.

Of the total 64 vacancies, 40 are for Chemistry Group, 14 for Biology, 6 for Physics, and 4 for Physics and Chemistry (Division:Computer Forensic Science). The written exam for the recruitment is scheduled for August 24th and will be conducted in two sessions, first session from 10.00 am t o 1.00 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Interested candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes categories do not have any upper age limit to apply for the positions. For all others, the upper limit has been set at 30 years.

The candidates must have finished MSc degree with a preference for MSc Forensic Science. Details of qualification and eligibility can be accessed in the official notification, which can be accessed in this direct link.

How to apply for TNPSC 2019 Junior Scientific Officer recruitment: