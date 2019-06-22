India expects Pakistan to implement FATF action plan in time+
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan needs to to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF Action Plan fully within the remaining time frame, i.e. by September 2019.
The FATF is an intergovernmental body that sets standards for fighting illicit finance globally.
Encephalitis toll in Bihar touches 139
Three more children died due to the syndrome at Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur district.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar refused to answer any questions from the media regarding the Encephalitics crisis that the state is dealing with.
NHRC had issued notices to the Centre and states over the deplorable public health infrastructure in the country.
US for now has halted any plans to attack Iran
US President Donald Trump informed that US military had planned to attack at three sites in Iran to avoid any causalities.
Iran had shot down a US military drone on June 17th, 2019. Iran claimed that the drone had entered Iranian air space; however, US refuted the claim.
The United States has accused Iran of attacking two of its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13th.
Congress opposed Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha
The bill seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the bill and said the legislation would protect the rights of Muslim women.
Congress MP Tharoor said the bill does nothing to improve the status of Muslim women,