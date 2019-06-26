Osmania University has released the admit card for the TS SET 2019 examination on June 25th, 2019. As informed yesterday, the candidates who have registered to appear for the TSSET 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website, online.telanganaset.org.

Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET 2019 examination on July 5th, July 6th, and July 8th. The TS-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor in the universities situated in the state of Telangana.

Candidates can download the TS SET 2019 admit card from this direct link.

Osmania University had released the TS SET 2019 notification on March 29th and the application process without late fees went on until April 26th, 2019. However, candidates could have applied until May 24th with late fees. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities throughout the state.

How to download TSSET 2019 admit card:

Visit the TSSET application website. Click on the link to download the admit card on the home page. Enter the Application Number, Password, and the Security Key and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

TS-SET 2019 exam will consist of two papers for a total duration of 3 hours. Paper I will carry 100 marks and will have 50 objective-type questions intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II will carry 100 questions for 200 marks and will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.