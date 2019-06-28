Delhi University released its first cut-off list for 2019 Undergraduate course admission early morning on June 28th. Students who have registered for the DU admission centralised process this year can check the cut-off marks for various colleges and courses at the official website, du.ac.in.

The highest cut-off was registered for the Political Science course offered by Hindu College which has a 99% cut-off which is up by 2 percentage points compared to 2018. The Political Science course this year received the second highest applicants after English.

Indianexpress.com reports that most courses have seen a marginal increase in its cut-offs compared to 2018; however, this is not an overall scenario and cut-off for some courses offered by some colleges have remained the same or even seen a marginal dip.

Shri Ram College cut-off for Economic Honours is 98.75% which is a slight increase, English Honours is 98% which saw no change, For B.Com, the cut-off is highest at SRCC and Kirori Mal College which is set at 98.5%.

Science stream saw a cut-off of 98.33% for Hindu College Physics Honours and 97.75% for Mathematics and Statistics. The Computer Science course cut-off has remained somewhat similar with 98% at SGTB Khalsa College and Dyal Singh College (Morning).

Candidates can check the first cut-off in these direct links for UG Science, Arts and Commerce, and BA programme.

Candidates who have scores equal or more than the cut-off for the college in which they want to take admission can approach the college to process the admission formalities. The cut-off notification said that candidates need to finish the admission formalities within the stipulated time.

The document verification, approval of admission and payment of fees based on the first cut-off based will be done from June 28th to July 1st. The second cut-off is expected to be declared on July 4th. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.