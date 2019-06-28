National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for few of the 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams on June 28th. The results for BA (Hons), MTech, MPH, PGD, COP, and ADOP entrance exams are available now and candidates can check them at the official website, ntajnu.nic.in.

Earlier, NTA had released the results MPhil and Ph.D on June 22nd and MA, MSc, and MCA entrance exams on June 27th. The final answer keys for the JNUEE and CEEB entrance examination on June 22nd, 2019.

Candidates can check the entrance exam results for all the 2019 JNUEE exams in this direct link.

JNUEE entrance exam 2019 is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The exam for CEEB 2019 is held for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019.

The NTA had conducted the entrance exams from May 27th to May 30th in which around 1.16 lakh candidates had participated. This year NTA was given the responsibility to conduct the entrance exams for the prestigious university.

How to check JNUEE 2019 result: