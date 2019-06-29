Department of Technical Education, Kerala, is expected to release the 2019 Second Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges today, June 29th, 2019. The final rank list and the allotment status were declared on June 24th and admission process based on that concluded on June 27th. The second allotment result can be accessed at the official website, polyadmission.org.

The candidates who get allotted seats in the second allotment need to report at the allotted institution July 1st, 2019 and complete the admission process. There is one more round of allotment which will be published on July 3rd after which process of spot admission will be conducted.

The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment were released on June 19th and candidates were given a chance to report any error or make changes in the applications after which the final rank list and first allotment has been released.

How to check the Kerala 2019 Polytechnic counselling second allotment result:

Visit the Kerala Polytechnic Counselling official website. Link to check the second allotment will get activated once declared. Click on the link. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result will be displayed.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.