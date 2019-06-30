Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the individual question paper and answer paper for the computer-based exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade I (PG Cadre) Computer Instructor on June 29th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their question and answer paper and take a print out for future reference from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

Now that the board has released the question paper and answer paper for all the candidates, answer keys for the exam can be expected soon. Once the answer keys are released, candidates can compare them with their answers and raise objections, if needed, within a stipulated time.

Candidates can download the question and answer paper from this direct link. The press regarding the update can be accessed in this link.

TNTRB had conducted the computer-based exam for the recruitment on June 23rd. Candidates can keep checking the Scroll.in Announcement page for further information on the release of the answer keys.

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.

How to download TNTRB Computer Instructor exam question and answer paper: