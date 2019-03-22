Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has initiated the applications process for the position of Grade I (PG Cadre) Computer Instructor for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service from March 20th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.

All the interested candidates can fulfill the application process at trb.tn.nic.in. The last day to apply for the position is April 10th, 2019.

Candidates must not be above the age of 57 years to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidates must have a Graduate or a Postgraduate degree in Teaching and a Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology. The detailed qualification criteria is available in the official notification.

The candidates must go through a computer-based exam of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions and for 3 hours’ duration. The exam date will be revealed in the near future. The exam will consist of questions from Computers Science (130 questions), General Knowledge (10 questions), and Education Psychology (10 questions).

How to apply for TNTRB Computer Instructor position:

Visit the TNTRB official website. Click on the Computer Instructor Grade I application link on the home page. A new page will open with a link to apply, a link to access the notification, and a link to access the exam syllabus. Go through the notification and click on the application link Fulfill the application process and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates can access the official notification in this link, which has more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, reservation policy, application process among others.