National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the 2019 JNU CEEB entrance exam result today, June 30th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the 2019 CEEB entrance exam can check if their results at the NTA JNU official website, ntajnu.nic.in.

NTA has been slowly releasing results of various entrance examination under JNU since June 22nd when MPhil and Ph.D entrance exam results were declared along with final answer keys. Since then entrance exam results for MA/MSc/MCA were declared on June 26th and results of BA (Hons), MTech, MPH, PGD, COP, and ADOP courses were declared June 28th.

Candidates can access the CEEB result in this direct link.

CEEB 2019 was held for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019. The exam was conducted in the last week of May.

How to check JNUEE CEEB 2019 result: