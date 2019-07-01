Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has advertised multiple vacancies to be recruited on contract basis. The notification for the recruitment of Assistant Block Resource Coordinator position was released last month and the last date to submit online applications for the same is July 4. Interested individuals are advised to visit the official website - recruitment-portal.in at the earliest to submit the online applications.

There a total of 1,207 vacancies notified by the HSSPP and as mentioned candidates can submit their online applications till 4 pm on July 4th, 2019. ABRCs will be recruited purely on contractual basis initially for a period of one year and extendable on yearly basis evaluated on performance.

Applicants need to possess Post Graduate degree with B.Ed/M.Phil/UGC NET certification along with Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects. Other details such as category-wise vacancies, age criteria, application fee, pay scale information can be accessed from the official notification linked here.

How to apply online for Haryana ABRC vacancies 2019