Haryana HSSPP invites applications for 1,207 vacancies, apply before July 4
A total of 1,207 Assistant Block Resource Coordinator vacancies have been notified by Haryana HSSPP. Last date to submit online application is July 4.
Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has advertised multiple vacancies to be recruited on contract basis. The notification for the recruitment of Assistant Block Resource Coordinator position was released last month and the last date to submit online applications for the same is July 4. Interested individuals are advised to visit the official website - recruitment-portal.in at the earliest to submit the online applications.
There a total of 1,207 vacancies notified by the HSSPP and as mentioned candidates can submit their online applications till 4 pm on July 4th, 2019. ABRCs will be recruited purely on contractual basis initially for a period of one year and extendable on yearly basis evaluated on performance.
Applicants need to possess Post Graduate degree with B.Ed/M.Phil/UGC NET certification along with Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects. Other details such as category-wise vacancies, age criteria, application fee, pay scale information can be accessed from the official notification linked here.
How to apply online for Haryana ABRC vacancies 2019
- Visit the official recruitment portal of HSSPP - recruitment-portal.in
- Click on the HSSPP link from the latest recruitment section
- You will be redirected to a new page, then choose the apply online option for ABRC recruitment
- Alternatively, here is the direct link to apply online for Haryana ABRC recruitment
- New applicants will have to first register and start filling up the application form
- Make the exam fee payment and submit the application
- Download the submitted application for future reference