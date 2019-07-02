The most hotly contested smartphone segment in India is without a doubt the premium budget smartphones arena. Now the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new contender in the next few days. Redmi India, a Xiaomi subsidiary, is gearing up to launch their Redmi 7A in India on July 4th.

The smartphone is already available in global markets, while it will debut in India in the next few days on July 4. Furthermore, the company’s Global VP has teased a ‘new’ feature for the India variant of the handset. Though the detail of the new feature is under wraps, the tweet suggests that new handset will be priced under 20k.

#Redmi7A: we are upgrading a MASSIVE feature for the India variant. #MadeForIndia #MakeInIndia 🇮🇳



Something that all of you loved in #RedmiNote7 & #MiA2! Something that none of the other brands provide under ₹20,000 segment.



Any guesses? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ #SmartDeshkaSmartphone — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 29, 2019

Xiaomi is dubbing the Redmi 7A as ‘desh ka smartphone’ (country’s smartphone), claiming that Redmi 5A and 6A currently occupy 48% market share in India. Xiaomi has partnered with Flipkart India for retailing the upcoming handset. The Flipkart page about Redmi 7A hints at a “fast processor”, “Facebook-ready camera”, and “long lasting battery”.

As mentioned, the Redmi 7A is available in China and features Snapdragon 439 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. We expect the new feature on India variant of Redmi 7A to be the upgraded processor. As for the pricing, The Redmi 7A is priced at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in China for the 16GB storage variant.

Separately, Redmi India is all set to introduce their flagship device Redmi K20 which will take on top-of-the-line devices from OnePlus and the likes. Though the exact date for the launch is unknown as of now, Redmi K20 is expected to be launched in the coming few weeks.