The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the result for the second round of seat allotment. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA can now check the counselling result directly from the official website - josaa.nic.in. The results were expected to be released by 5 pm today on July 3rd however, it has been uploaded bit earlier now on the website.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the second allotment need to get the documents verified and accept the seat by reporting at Reporting Centres between July 4th and 5th. Following this third round seat allotment results are expected as per the counselling schedule available on the website. Further, it must be recalled that JoSAA had released the first allotment result on June 27th.

Here is the direct link to view JoSAA 2019 second round seat allotment result

In order to view the result, candidates will have to login on the results page with their respective JEE Mains application number and password. JoSAA conducts counselling for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Apart from IITs, the counselling will include admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20, which includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Depending upon the availability of seats, JoSAA might conduct seven rounds of allotment and the counselling process can go on until July 23rd, 2019. The full schedule of the JoSAA 2019 counselling can be accessed in this direct link.