Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first allotment result as part of the 2019 Counselling process for admissions to IITs today, June 27th. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the JoSAA 2019 counselling can check the allotment result at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment need to get the documents verified and accept the seat by reporting at Reporting Centres between June 28th and July 2nd. The available seats after the first round will be displayed on July 3rd at 10.00 am and second allotment result will be done on the same day at 5.00 pm.

Candidates can check the first allotment result in this direct link.

JoSAA conducts counselling for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Apart from IITs, the counselling will include admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20, which includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Depending upon the availability of seats, JoSAA might conduct seven rounds of allotment and the counselling process can go on until July 23rd, 2019. The full schedule of the JoSAA 2019 counselling can be accessed in this direct link.