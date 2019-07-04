TNPSC 2019 CCS Group I Main exam hall ticket released; download from tnpsc.gov.in
The Main exam for the Group I recruitment will be conducted on July 12th, July 13th, and July 14th, 2019.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued hall ticket for the 2019 Combined Civil Service Group I Main examination on July 3rd. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination and have registered to appear for the Main exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC will conduct the 2019 CCS (Group I Services) Main examination on July 12th, July 13th, and July 14th, 2019. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 3rd and the result was declared on April 2nd, 2019. Candidates were expected to upload the scanned copies of all the documents between April 10th and April 20th in order to be eligible to appear for the Main exam.
TNPSC CCS Group I admit card is available in this direct link.
TNPSC is conducting the Group I CCS recruitment drive for 2019 for 139 vacancies. The notification for the same was released on January 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until January 31st, 2019.
How to access TNPSC CCS Group I hall ticket:
- Visit the TNPSC Application and Hall Ticket download website.
- Click on the link to download the hall ticket against the relevant advertisement.
- Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth and click on ‘Download’.
- The hall ticket will be downloaded which needs to be printed out.