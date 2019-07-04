Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued hall ticket for the 2019 Combined Civil Service Group I Main examination on July 3rd. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination and have registered to appear for the Main exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will conduct the 2019 CCS (Group I Services) Main examination on July 12th, July 13th, and July 14th, 2019. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 3rd and the result was declared on April 2nd, 2019. Candidates were expected to upload the scanned copies of all the documents between April 10th and April 20th in order to be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

TNPSC CCS Group I admit card is available in this direct link.

TNPSC is conducting the Group I CCS recruitment drive for 2019 for 139 vacancies. The notification for the same was released on January 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until January 31st, 2019.

How to access TNPSC CCS Group I hall ticket: