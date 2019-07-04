Human Resource Department (HRD) Ministry has tweeted today that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 2018 Teacher recruitment examination result will be declared on July 8th at 11.00 am. This will end a prolonged wait for the result which aimed at recruitment 9566 positions of which result for 1944 positions have already been declared.

The notification for the KVS 2018 recruitment was released on August 27th, 2018 which initially aimed at filling 8,339 vacancies which was later revised to 9,566 positions. The application process started on the same day and went on until September 13th, 2018.

Results for over 7000 Posts of KVS to be declared on 8th July.



This initiative will generate thousands of employment opportunities and simultaneously strengthen the quality education in Kendriya Vidyalaya's.



➡️https://t.co/TmF6z1oubw pic.twitter.com/zHkmqtlL9f — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 3, 2019

The result for 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 PGTs, 340 TGTs (Misc. Category), 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music) have already bee declared. On July 8th, the result for the remaining 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant will be declared, reports Indian Express.

The information from HRD ministry was also confirmed by KVS Commissioner, Santosh Kumar Mal who also revealed the exact time of the release of the results.

Results of Recruitment Exam for teaching and non teaching posts shall be declared on KVS website on 8th July at 1100hrs.

Sincere Thanks to @DrRPNishank Sir @HRDMinistry @dselmhrd#educationjobs https://t.co/CoD3fFHoCF — Santosh Kumar Mall (@SantoshKMall1) July 3, 2019

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development with over 1000 schools spread all across India.

Candidates who have appeared for the KVS recruitment exam can follow the Announcement page of Scroll.in for latest details on KVS exam result details. The KVS result will otherwise be announced at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.