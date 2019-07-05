Andhra Pradesh government has been accepting applications for more than 1.75 lakh Gram/Ward volunteers since June 24th, and today, July 5th, is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates can access the official notification in English or Telugu and apply to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at the official website, gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP government in June had announced the recruitment of volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates. Almost 8 lakh applications have been submitted at the time of the writing this article.

For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must have passed the 10th class, to volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one should at least be a graduate.

How to apply for AP 2019 Gram Volunteer position:

Visit the AP Gram Volunteer application website. Click on the ‘Apply Now/Login’ button on the home page. Confirm your understanding of the qualification and proceed. Fill in the necessary details and complete the application process.

The user manual to apply for the Gram/Ward volunteer can be accessed in these direct links for Telugu and English. The application will go through a scrutiny process before being accepted or rejection. The official website has stats on the homepage on the number of applications received the number of accepted and rejected applications.