Andhra Pradesh government has announced recruitment drive for more than 1.75 lakh Gram/Ward volunteers and the application process began from June 24th. Candidates can access the official notification in English or Telugu and apply to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP government recently had announced recruitment of volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must have passed the 10th class, to volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one should at least be a graduate.

The last day to apply for the position is July 5th, and already more than 35 thousand candidates have applied on the first day. The volunteer must be a resident of that area to be eligible to apply

The user manual to apply for the Gram/Ward volunteer can be accessed in these direct links for Telugu and English. The links have been giving problems since yesterday; however, interested candidates are suggested to be patient.

How to apply for AP 2019 Gram Volunteer position:

Visit the AP Gram Volunteer application website. Click on the ‘Apply Now/Login’ button on the home page. Confirm your understanding of the qualification and proceed. Fill in the necessary details and complete the application process.

The application will go through a scrutiny process before being accepted or rejection. The official website has stats on the homepage on the number of applications received the number of accepted and rejected applications.