Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, has declared the BSc third year result on July 4th. All the students who had appeared for the BSc third year examination for 2018-19 can check the result at the official website, results.mlsuportal.in.

Earlier, the MLS University had declared the BSc First Year result on July 1st and BCom third year and BSc third year result on June 29th, 2019. All these results can also be accessed in the website.

Here is the direct link to check the result for MLSU exams for BA 3rd year, BSC 1st year, BCom 3rd year, and BSc 3rd year apart from other older results. Click on the link to check the result for the relevant exam and enter the registration number to access the result.

The University had conducted the examinations in the months of April and May and now the results have been declared. The results for remainder examinations is expected to be released soon.