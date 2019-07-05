Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded marks for all the candidates who had appeared for the 2018 GD Constable recruitment paper I examination today, July 5th. Candidates who had appeared for the Paper I exam for the recruitment drive can check their marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the result for the Paper I examination and revealed the details of the candidates who had cleared the Paper I exam on June 20th. SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. All the candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible for the Physical Efficiency and Physical Measurement Test.

The notification for the above updated states, “Candidates may, now, check their individual marks on the following link for a period of 01 month from 05-07-2019 to 04-08-2019 by using their Registration No and Registered Password. After login, click on Result/Marks link on candidate dashboard.”

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.

How to check SSC 2018 GD Constable Paper I marks: