Anna University has declared the result of TANCET 2019 examination on July 5th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the TANCET 2019 examination can check the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, to check the result.

Anna University conducts the TANCET entrance examination for various postgraduate courses offered by the university. The courses include MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Plan, and M. Arch degree.

Candidates can check the TANCET 2019 result in this direct link.

Anna University had conducted the TANCET 2019 examination on June 22nd and June 23rd in multiple shifts. A total number of 18,000 seats are at stake and around 40,000 students appeared for the exam. The counselling details for admissions will be released soon.

How to check TANCET 2019 result: