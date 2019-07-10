Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to start the online registration process for UPJEE Polytechnic 2019 second round of counselling from July 10, today. All the candidates who wish to take admissions for technical diploma courses in UP and have cleared UP JEE exam 2019 can now apply for the second round of counselling at the official website - jeecup.nic.in.

It must be noted here that the 1st round of counselling seat allotment was declared on July 2nd last week. Candidates who have not registered for counselling yet, have not received received seat allotment, have not completed the document verification or who did not opt for the float option can apply for the registration process online at JEECUP website. The second round counselling will have to completed between July 10th and July 11th.

A registration fee of Rs 250 needs to be paid by the new candidates. Along with it applicants have to complete the choice (Institute wise/ Branch wise) filling and choice locking by July 11. Following this, the seat allotment result for Second round of counselling will be declared on July 12th. Candidates who get allotted seats in the Round 2 will the have to appear for document verification and security fee deposition at allotted institute from July 13th to July 16th.

The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th. The JEECUP 2019 counselling will be conducted in three rounds for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State.

The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.