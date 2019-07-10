Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi has released the tentative rank list 2019 for ITI Delhi admissions. Candidates who have registered for Industrial Training Institute courses admissions 2019, can now check the tentative list online from Delhi ITI website - itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. Further, candidates have been provided with opportunity to raise objections over rank list on July 11 and July 12.

Candidates are advised to check their credentials in the list properly and if any correction / objection, please visit your document verifying ITI on 11 and 12 th of July for correction / objection. No corrections will be accepted after the above-mentioned dates, DTTE says.

Here are the direct links to check the ITI Delhi Tentative rank lists

Tentative Rank List 2019 (In order of 10th Rank)

Tentative Rank List 2019 (In order of registration number)

DTTE had started the online registration process for from June 10 onwards and continued till July 7th. After the objection raising deadline, DTTE will publish the final result on July 16th following which the seat allotment will begin through counselling. There are 19 Government ITIs having 10292 seats for the session 2019-20 in 48 different trades affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

The detailed tentative schedule for ITI Delhi admissions for 2019 can be accessed from DTTE website. Also here is the direct link to ITI 2019 admissions time-table PDF.