The official recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is expected to be released soon in coming few days, several media reports. Particularly a report by Times of India has stated that the notification will be released on or before July 15, 2019. The report however has not revealed details about its source.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,000 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant and Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh.

Another report by Jagran Josh adds that the AP Grama Sachivalayam applications are invited through online mode only. Eligible candidates would be able to apply through the official website till 15 August 2019.

The eligibility criteria for Panchayat Secretary, ANM & Other Posts is 12th passed or equivalent from the recognized board or university. The age limit is 18 to 39 years and the selection procedure will be done on the basis of written test/interview.

It must be recalled that only recently AP state government concluded the online application process for more than 1.75 lakh Gram/Ward volunteers. The last date to submit applications was July 5th to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at the official website, gramvolunteer1.ap.gov.in.