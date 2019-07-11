The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the admit card for UP class 10th, high school compartment exam 2019 on its website - upmsp.edu.in. The compartmental or improvement exam is for students who failed in either one or maximum of two subjects or seek to improve their scores in the regular high school exam 2019 in UP. Students who applied online for the improvement/compartment exam 2019 can now download the admit card directly from UPMSP site.

The UP board will conduct the class 10th compartment exams 2019 from July 15 onwards. Candidates are requested to download the admit card and take a print out of the same to be carried to the exam hall. No candidate without a valid admit card will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

How to download UP 10th compartmental exam 2019

Visit the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in Scroll lower on the home page towards important notices and downloads section Click on the link for Class 10th compartment exam admit card Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the admit card for UP class 10th exam Enter the user ID and password detail to view the admit card Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

UPMSP had released the results for regular Class 10th examination on April 27. The pass percentage for Class 10th in 2019 is at 80.07 percent which has improved by almost 5 percentage points compared to last year. A total of 32 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019 and the exam was held from February 2nd to February 27th.