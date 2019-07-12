The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) had earlier released the recruitment notification advertising a total of 2,684 vacancies. Majority of the vacancies are for skilled and unskilled manpower positions requiring ITI diploma and 8th pass minimum educational requirement respectively. The online application for the recruitment has already begun from July 10 and interested individuals can start applying at the official website - becil.com.

Out of the total vacancies, there are few positions for consultant engineer and accounts executive positions. BECIL aims to recruit 1,336 people for the Skilled Manpower position and applicants needs have at least 2 years of experience in electricals. The educational requirement for the post are ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, and or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety.

On the other hand, there are 1,342 vacancies for unskilled manpower position and an applicant needs to have 8th Pass certificate any state education Board or equivalent institution. Also, a minimum of one year of experience in electrical systems is desirable. Here is the detailed notification for more information.

Application forms need to be submitted online on www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self- attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card.

Here is the direct link to apply for un-skilled manpower vacancies

Here is the direct link to apply for skilled manpower vacancies