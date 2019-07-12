The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has finally after much wait has finally released the result for SSLC June 2019 supplementary exam. The results are available on KSEEB website - kseeb.kar.nic.in and candidates can view the scores using their registration number on the results page. The Class 10th supplementary exams were conducted in the month of June.

The supplementary exam in Karnataka was for candidates who had failed either one or maximum of two subjects in the SSLC regular exam this year for which the results were released in April. While the results have now been released for the SSLC supplementary exam, candidates can view and download the result now from kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to view Karnataka SSLC June 2019 supplementary results

Last year in 2018 the result for supplementary exams was declared the in the third week of July. However, this time around KSEEB has released the result earlier than usual. Originally released the SSLC 2019 regular results on April 30th this year. A total of 8.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. The pass percentage for this year’s result is at 73.7 percent.