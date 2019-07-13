Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the final allotment list for TNEA 2019 counselling Round 1 today, July 13th. Candidates can now view the result on TNEA official website- tneaonline.in. The tentative allotment list was released on July 11 and candidates had to confirm their seat by July 12, yesterday. A total of 6,740 candidates have been allotted seat in the round 1 allotment.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The online registration process for the first allotment began from July 3rd and continued until July 10th, and the adding and locking of choices for the first round took place from July 8th to July 10th.

Here is the final allotment list PDF for TNEA Round 1 counselling 2019

Separately, the adding and locking of choices for the Round 2 is scheduled to begin from today and continue till 5 pm on July 15. The result for the Round 2 counselling is expected to be declared on July 16. There are going to be total of four rounds of counselling and the complete schedule can be accessed from this link here.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.