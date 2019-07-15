The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha has released the second merit list for admission to class 11th in 2019. The merit list is available on Odisha Higher Secondary School students’ academic management system (SAMS) website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can now directly visit the website and check their admission merit list and the total admissions taken in the first selection.

It must be mentioned that the first selection list for admissions to Class XI or HSS Odisha was released on July 2nd and the candidates were expected to finish the admission process by July 7th. Further, the date for second merit list declaration was decided to be July 12, however, the result was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Now coming to the second merit list, candidates will have to visit the results page and choose their respective category, district, college, and stream in order to view the merit list. Additionally, the cut-off marks can be accessed from this link.

Here is the direct link to view SAMS Odisha second merit list for HSS Class 11th admissions 2019

Students who have been shortlisted in the merit list will now have to begin the admission process from July 15, today at their respective institutes. The process will go on till 5 pm on July. The list of students whose admission has been accepted will be then released on July 17.

Around 3.66 lakh students have registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2019-20 academic year from the state. A total number of 1983 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions via the centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.