The Rajasthan government has just cleared the recruitment for Patwari posts in the state. In fact, the state Chief Minister cleared the recruitment proposal for 3,835 vacancies. While the official is yet to be released for the recruitment drive but a media report confirmed that a public notification will be released soon, likely in coming few weeks.

The previous government had approved the hiring of 2,000 revenue officials, but no recruitment was done, Times of India reported. The chief minister now has sanctioned additional 1,835 posts, taking the total number of recruitment to 3,835, the TOI report added citing the official press statement.

Once the notification is released, interested individual will be able to access the detailed notification from RSMSSB website - rsmssbold.rajasthan.gov.in. Further, the online application process will be carried out on the RSMSSB site and candidates are advised to stay alert about the last dates to apply. Updates about the Rajasthan Patwari recruitment notification will also be posted on our website’s Announcements section.

Similarly, recruitment on 801 posts of clerk in the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis under the agricultural marketing board. The revised notification for the recruitment as per the new provisions of 10 per cent ‘economically-weaker section’ in the general category will be issued by the state subordinate and ministerial services selection board.