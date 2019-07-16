The Dibrugarh University has released the results for BA, B.Com and B.Sc May 2019 exams on its website - dibru.ac.in. The results for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester exams conducted in the month of May 2019 have been released. A notification regarding the result announcement was released on July 11 which had stated that result will be available from July 16, today after 11 am onwards.

As per schedule, the results for all the degree examinations 2019 have been published online at dibru.net. Further, the results for Dibrugarh University can be accessed from www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com. Additionally, the merit list and statistics for BA, B.Com and B.Sc exams has been released by the University.

How to check Dibrugarh University results 2019

Visit the official website for Dibrugarh University results - dibru.net Once on the homepage, choose your semester i.e. 2nd, 4th or 6th semester for BA, B.Com and B.Sc A list of roll number will appear, candidates are to look for their roll number in the list Further, merit list for each degree course along with statistical data for the same has been provided However for individual scores candidates will have to visit exametc.com or indiaresults.com Link for both have been

Students would require their registration number to view the result. Updates for the result would also be available on the official website. Kindly note that the marks secured by candidates would be available on exametc.com.

Separately, Dibrugarh University B.Ed CET 2019 result has been released as well on the university website. Candidates securing minimum 17 score are eligible to apply for admission to B.Ed programme offered by the department of Education at the Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh University is the easternmost university in India and was established 1965 and is situated in the state of Assam. There are 177 affiliated colleges to the university, which are spread in nine districts of Assam.