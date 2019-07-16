Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will be releasing the TNEA 2019 counselling Round 2 results today, July 16th as per the online counselling schedule. Once declared, candidates will be able to view the result from the TNEA official website- tneaonline.in. This will be the tentative allotment list and successful candidates in the Round 2 counselling will have to confirm their seats in coming two days.

Following the confirmation of the allotted seats by the students a final allotment list for Round 2 counselling will be published on the TNEA website. Previously, the final allotment list for TNEA 2019 counselling Round 1 was published on July 13th, while the tentative list was released on July 11.

Once the tentative list for Tamilnadu Engineering Admissions 2019 Round 2 counselling is declared, candidates can access the same from TNEA website. Also, the direct link for the allotment list will be made available on our website’s Announcements section.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The online registration process for the first allotment began from July 3rd and continued until July 10th, and the adding and locking of choices for the first round took place from July 8th to July 10th.

There are going to be total of four rounds of counselling and the complete schedule can be accessed from this link here. TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.