NTA has released the finalized answer keys for ICAR 2019 AIEEA entrance exams 2019. The final answer keys for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) 2019 entrance exams were published today on July 16th on the basis of challenges received till July 10th. Earlier NTA had released the tentative ICAR answer keys and asked candidates to raise objections, if any before 5 pm on July 10.

Now after having considered the objections, NTA has declared the final answer keys based on which the results for UG, PG and P.hD admissions will be released. The date for result declaration is unknown at the moment, however generally NTA announces the results soon after the final answer keys have been published. So candidates can expect the ICAR AIEEA 2019 results to be declared in coming few days, likely within a weeks time.

Here is the direct link to ICAR AIEEA 2019 final answer keys PDF

The answer keys are available for candidates on the NTA ICAR website - ntaicar.nic.in. Also the results will be released on the same website. The update about the result, as in when it is declared will be available on our website’s Announcements section as well.

The All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities was conducted on July 1st. Candidates who clear the AIEEA 2109 will have the opportunity to take admissions in 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities for the 2019-20 academic year.

