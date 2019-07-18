The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released a notification confirming the result declaration date and timing for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted in the month of June 2019. The result for ICAI CPT June 2019 exam will be released today on July 18th around 6 pm, the official notice on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org at icai.nic.in, confirmed.

However, this is a tentative arrangement and the result could be very well released a few hours later or earlier than the provided timing. Our earlier story had suggested similar result date for ICAI CPT results.

A total of 21,930 candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination that was conducted around 250 different centres across the world. Further, arrangements have also been made for the students of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 15th July 2019, the ICAI notice added.

Further, the candidates can also check the result of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) via SMS. Candidates will have to send a message in the below indicated format:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , eg. CACPT 000171

Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.