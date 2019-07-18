The Staff Selection Commission has released the know your application status link for Multi Tasking Staff recruitment 2019. The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now check their application status for the Tier I computer-based test (CBT).

However, it must be added here that the link to check your application status for SSC MTS is, so far, available on the SSC North Western Regional, Chandigarh website - sscnwr.org. The link for other regional sites of SSC is expected to be made available soon.

Here is the direct link to check know your application status for SSC MTS 2019

The SSC has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the MTS 2019 recruitment process is being conducted. The notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in due course. The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment will begin from August 2nd and continue till September 6th. This will be followed by a Tier II exam which will be a descriptive paper.

The Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 will consist of 90-minute objective-type exam consisting 100 questions which will test candidates on General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Candidates who clear the Tier-I will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which will be a descriptive exam (essay/letter writing) of 30-minute duration and 50 marks.