Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the TNEA Round 2 final allotment list today, July 18th. Candidates can now view the final seat allotment list on TNEA official website- tneaonline.in. The tentative allotment list was released earlier on July 16 and candidates had to confirm their seat by July 17, yesterday. A total of 14,792 candidates have been allotted seat in the round 2 allotment result.

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling process. The online registration process for the second allotment counselling began from July 8th and continued until July 12th, and the adding and locking of choices for the first round took place from July 13th to July 15th.

Here is the final allotment list PDF for TNEA Round 1 counselling 2019

It must be recalled that final list for previous round 1 was published on July 13. Now, the adding and locking of choices for the Round 3 is scheduled to begin from today and continue till 5 pm on July 20. The result for the same Round 3 counselling is expected to be declared on July 23. There are going to be total of four rounds of counselling and the complete schedule can be accessed from this link here.

TNEA registration process for 2019 was conducted from May 2nd to May 31st, 2019, and the document verification process was conducted from June 7th to June 13th at 46 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.